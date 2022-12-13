Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $781.50 million-$786.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.53 million. Progyny also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on PGNY. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.
Progyny Price Performance
PGNY stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.55. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.
Insider Activity at Progyny
Institutional Trading of Progyny
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.