Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $781.50 million-$786.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.53 million. Progyny also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGNY. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

PGNY stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.55. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $543,196.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,814 shares of company stock worth $8,843,309 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

