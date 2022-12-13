Prom (PROM) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $84.20 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.61 or 0.00026852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012489 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020776 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00240423 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.59833108 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,218,198.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

