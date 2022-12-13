ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading Up 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 28,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

