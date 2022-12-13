ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Down 2.7%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating)’s share price were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 675,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,178,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short S&P500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,012 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,052.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,758,000 after purchasing an additional 89,547 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

