ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Down 5.2%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.74 and last traded at $40.49. 143,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,198,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 70.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $307,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

