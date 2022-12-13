Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,488.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

