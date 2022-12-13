Proton (XPR) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Proton has a total market cap of $27.09 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00516338 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $900.97 or 0.05046309 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.14 or 0.30593279 BTC.

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,953,109,037 coins and its circulating supply is 13,890,241,750 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

