Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the November 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. 2,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545. Proximus has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Proximus

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Proximus from €21.50 ($22.63) to €12.50 ($13.16) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.74) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale cut Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Proximus in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

