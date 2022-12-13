Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Update

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prysmian stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,801. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRYMY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Prysmian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.50 ($37.37) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prysmian from €39.00 ($41.05) to €41.00 ($43.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

