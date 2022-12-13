Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) PT Raised to €82.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($78.95) to €82.00 ($86.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUBGY. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($69.47) to €70.00 ($73.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($64.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($63.16) to €62.50 ($65.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

