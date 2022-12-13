Pundi X (New) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $103.55 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002253 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.38674994 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,930,307.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

