Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 2.2 %
PXSAP stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend
About Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
