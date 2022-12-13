Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO David J. Mehok Sells 1,202 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Q2 Stock Performance
Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
Further Reading
