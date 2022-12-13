Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO David J. Mehok Sells 1,202 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Q2 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Q2

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.