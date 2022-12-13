Qtum Price Reaches $2.30 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00012941 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $239.78 million and approximately $36.70 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.48 or 0.07432432 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00034208 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00077268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00054812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00023421 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,451,084 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.