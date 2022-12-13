Quantfury Token Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $90.53 million and $82,974.88 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.05 or 0.00051031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.89744911 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,545.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

