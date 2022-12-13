Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $56,017.71 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,017.71 and $181,086.60 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010003 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,134.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

