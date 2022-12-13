QuarkChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.09 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $46.79 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

