QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.20-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $15.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.08. 2,216,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,524. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.28.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.35. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 104.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 60.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

