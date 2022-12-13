QUINT (QUINT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Billion

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $3.93 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00007468 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QUINT has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00513605 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $900.10 or 0.05064444 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.54 or 0.30431343 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

