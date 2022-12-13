Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 354.3% in November

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 354.3% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of QUISF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 16,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,021. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUISF. Raymond James dropped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

See Also

