Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 622.4% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 3.7 %

QRTEB opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

