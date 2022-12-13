Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.50. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

