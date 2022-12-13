Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $68.07 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.01527006 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00012902 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000533 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00032499 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.01770362 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,873,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.