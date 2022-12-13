Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.69 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $68.69 million and $4.66 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.02 or 0.01548692 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012563 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00025188 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000532 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00032423 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.23 or 0.01775100 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,873,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.