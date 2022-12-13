Radix Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $198.01 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $198.01 million and approximately $365,630.51 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00513495 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $892.77 or 0.05032444 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.46 or 0.30424836 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,948,764,373 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

