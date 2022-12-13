Radix Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Radix has a market cap of $193.54 million and $327,286.39 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

About Radix

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,948,496,609 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions."

