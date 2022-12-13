Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. 30,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Rakuten Group has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

