Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

