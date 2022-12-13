Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,663 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

