Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 727 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

COP stock opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

