Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

