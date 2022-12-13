Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,089,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,082 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69.

