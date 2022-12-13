Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99.

The company also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.