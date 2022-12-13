Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,821 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,821 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIPX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIPX opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09.

