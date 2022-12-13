Raymond James Boosts Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $100.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

RHP opened at $90.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

