Raymond James Downgrades Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

XHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

XHR stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -768.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

