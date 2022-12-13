Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/5/2022 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2022 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $285.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $262.00 to $237.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $265.00.

12/2/2022 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $255.00.

11/29/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $293.00.

11/28/2022 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,364. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after acquiring an additional 596,393 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

