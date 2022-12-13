Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RCRUY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 409,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,206. Recruit has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Recruit in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

