Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 10,786 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 226.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions makes up 1.2% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,676 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after buying an additional 641,965 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,179,000 after buying an additional 589,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,473,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,904,000 after buying an additional 310,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

Shares of J stock traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $123.58. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

