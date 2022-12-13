Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires 1,745 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in MongoDB by 422.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.88. 48,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,639. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $570.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

