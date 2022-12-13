Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 950 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after buying an additional 406,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.