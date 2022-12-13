Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 24.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 68.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

