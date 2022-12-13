Red Spruce Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 333,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,727. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 316.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

