Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 416,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 37,507 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 42,446 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.96. 100,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

