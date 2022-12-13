Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $5.60. Redfin shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 55,123 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $566.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,006 shares of company stock worth $199,771 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.