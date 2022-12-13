Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Short Interest Update

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWOD. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 142,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

RWOD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares. Redwoods Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.