REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the November 15th total of 970,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
REE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 611,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,891. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.43. REE Automotive has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $7.49.
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
