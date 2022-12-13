REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the November 15th total of 970,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

REE Automotive Price Performance

REE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 611,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,891. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.43. REE Automotive has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $7.49.

Institutional Trading of REE Automotive

About REE Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 1,503,255 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in REE Automotive by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 723,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 650,698 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

See Also

