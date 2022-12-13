Regal Partners Ltd Invests $1.18 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Schlumberger makes up 0.2% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 119,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

