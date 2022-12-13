Regal Partners Ltd Sells 233,874 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Regal Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,874 shares during the quarter. Angi comprises 1.4% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Angi were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 698.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

