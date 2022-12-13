Relay Token Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Relay Token has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $34.35 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00514487 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $905.59 or 0.05091654 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.75 or 0.30483631 BTC.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

